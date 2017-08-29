Missing teen was last seen in Mansfield

Police are concerned for the safety of a 16-year-old boy fter he was reported missing from the Mansfield area.

Hung Ba Hguyen was reported missing last Friday (August 25) at around 4pm.

Hung is Vietnamese, of a slim build, 5ft 6ins, has a tanned complexion, is clean shaven and has short black hair.

He was last seen wearing black t-shirt, blue ripped jeans, black and white trainers and possibly a beige hoodie.

If you have seen Hung or know of his whereabouts, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 676 of 25 August 2017, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.