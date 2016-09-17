MISSING PERSON: Have you seen teen Karen?

Police are searching for a missing teenager last seen three days ago.
Karen Killick, 14 has not been seen since Wednesday 14 September and police are increasingly concerned for her safety. Nottinghamshire Police said: “She was reported missing in the Mansfield town centre area and officers are growing increasingly concerned for her safety.” Karen is described as white, of slim build and around 5ft 3in tall. She has long blonde hair in a ponytail and was least seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black jeans and black trainers. If you have seen Karen or know of her whereabouts, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 883 of 14 September.