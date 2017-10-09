Missing man found

A man has been found who was believed to have visited Goose Fair this weekend, after police issued an appeal.

Kier Morrison, 23, was reported missing from an address in Mansfield at around 10.30am (Sunday 8 October 2017).

Kier is known to have recently visited Nottingham city centre and may have visited Goose Fair.

He is described as black, around 5ft 10ins tall and is of stocky build.

Kier has short, dark curly hair, stubble on his face and was last seen wearing a black coat, black hooded top, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.