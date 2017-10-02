Miss Mansfield brings ‘touch of glamour’ to show

Miss Mansfield Jessica Pinnick brought some glamour to Four Seasons this weekend, when the shopping centre staged its latest live seasonal fashion show. The catwalk event was the second of a series of seasonal fashion shows to be hosted at the centre. Following the success of the first event showcasing summer trends, Jessica and two fellow models hit the ‘runway’ over the weekend to display the current autumn/winter high street trends available at the centre’s fashion retailers.

She said: “This was a brilliant way to bring fashion straight to the customer in a fun and vibrant setting. It was a fantastic day and everyone was having a wonderful time, including me.”