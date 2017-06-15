Mini heatwave set for East Midlands in next 7 days

The East Midlands could be set for scorching temperatures this weekend and next week, according to the Met Office.

Forecasters say the region could experience temperatures above 25°C with warm, humid air originating from the tropical Atlantic.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Although fine, sunny weather is welcomed by most, the clear skies mean that UV levels will be high over the coming days and so people should take care when outside enjoying the warm weather, especially between 11am and 3pm. Pollen levels are also high or very high across England and Wales with lower levels in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“The Met Office maintains the UK’s official weather statistics which show that it’s not unusual to see temperatures in excess of 30°C in June – we can expect to see at least one day where a temperature of over 30°C is recorded in three years out of ten.

“The last time we saw temperatures exceed 30 degrees in June was 30th June 2015 when temperatures reached 30.5 at Northolt, London during the afternoon of that day.”