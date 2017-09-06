‘Mindless’ vandals destroy Shirebrook sculpture

A sculpture which was only installed less than two years has been turned to rubble by vandals in a ‘mindless act’.

The art installation, Top Of The World, could be seen for miles around as it sat on top of a hill in Langwith Park but it has been knocked over and targeted by vandals.

Photos of the damage caused by vandals at the Top of the World sculpture

County Councillor Joan Dixon, Labour and Co-operative County Councillor for Bolsover South said she had been contacted on Monday, September 4 with people telling her about the damage.

She said: “I am very angry at such thoughtlessness.

“We’re proud of this sculpture and of our country park and I’m so glad there are so many people who care about the park.

“I have been passed names and descriptions of the vandals who did this who also carved obscenities next to the carvings done by school kids.”

The sculpture trail was launched in a Langwith Park in November 2015 as part of a new tourist attraction that links communities.

The sculpture trail at Poulter Country Park, off Whaley Road, is part of the new Archaeological Way trail which connects the park with Shirebrook.

Top of the World references the history of the area from the Ice Age until the present day and incorporates rhino-horn and jawbone-like shapes. It is visible from miles around and was named after a local woman’s memory of her grandfather calling the hill it is located on the top of the world.

Speaking on Facebook people expressed their anger at what had been done.

Karen Jackson said: “I Hope the sculpture will be restored, as the park is a fabulous place and it would be wrong for it to be ruined by a minority.

Julia Ebbage added: “What a mindless act.”