Met Office issues rain warning for Sunday

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning for rain in the East Midlands for Sunday and Monday.

Between Sunday at five past midnight and 6pm on Monday, spells of heavy and persistent rain are expected over some areas of western and northern Britain accompanied by strong winds at times.

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings and that some communities could become cut off by flooded roads.

Where flooding occurs there is a slight chance of delays to train and bus services whilst spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

There is a small chance of fast flowing water or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

In addition, strong winds may be an additional hazard at times with a slight chance of trees falling, power cuts and loss of other