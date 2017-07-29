Men speak out after investigation into woman’s hotel death fall

Four Hucknall men being investigated by police following the death of a woman who fell from a 10th floor balcony in Benidorm have spoken out about what they describe as a ‘tragic accident’.

A statement released on behalf of the four men also expressed sympathy to the family of 27-year-old Kirsty Maxwell, who died after falling from an apartment building in the Spanish town.

Callum Northridge, 29, Ricky Gammon, 31, Anthony Holehouse, 34 and Daniel Bailey, 32, all appeared at a court in Spain on Wednesday (July 26).

Another man, Joseph Graham, also from Hucknall, did not attend the court hearing after already giving a statement to police. He was arrested and held by police for two days following Mrs Maxwell’s death on April 29.

In their statement, the four men who attended the court hearing, said: “This was a tragic accident and we categorically deny any involvement in this unfortunate incident.

“It goes without saying that our deepest sympathy goes out to Kirsty’s family and our thoughts are with them all at this terrible time. “

Mrs Maxwell, who is from West Lothian in Scotland, had been on a hen do at the time and is said to have wandered into a hotel room where the men were staying.

Initial reports suggested Mrs Maxwell was trying to flee from the men when she fell to her death.

However, in the statement the four men said: “We have had our names dragged through the mud and used in a derogatory manner throughout this process through no fault of our own.

“Therefore we will now be seeking legal advice to embark on recovering any damages or costs we have incurred from all the negative media reports that have been made and the ludicrous and unfounded comments resulting in the defamation of our characters.

“Selected media / journalists have chosen to base their reports today around the opinion of the private investigator and on his theory alone and not the opinion of the judge.

“The opinion of the judge is that this was an accident.”

Mrs Maxwell, who had only recently married her husband when she was on the hen do, fell from the 10th floor balcony at the Apartamentos Payma in Benidorm’s Little England area.

Luis Miguel Zumaquero, who is acting for Kirsty’s grieving husband Adam Maxwell and her parents, admitted on Wednesday (July 26) he was disappointed at the judge’s decision not to remand the four men in jail but insisted the “fight for justice” would continue.

He added after the court hearing: “Today’s hearing was scheduled so they could clarify their role in what happened.

“For reasons I am not aware of, they haven’t wanted to answer my questions.

“I wanted them remanded in prison because their only link with Spain was that they were here on holiday when Kirsty died.

“How can we be sure they will return voluntarily in the future?”

Roberto Sanchez, the lawyer representing the four men, described his clients’ decision to answer only defence questions as their “constitutional right.”

He added: “They have given the explanations we felt were appropriate and they have ratified their original police statements which were very detailed and show they were in a different part of the apartment when Kirsty fell and didn’t see anything.

“Kirsty’s family lawyer has requested their remand in prison but the judge has rejected this and allowed them to return to Britain.

“I am hopeful this case will not go to trial and this investigation will be over shortly. My clients have nothing to hide and the proof is that they came from England voluntarily for this hearing today.”