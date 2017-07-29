Men fined after rubbish found fly tipped on a Mansfield street

Two men have been fined and ordered to pay costs totalling more than £780 each after waste was found dumped on a Mansfield streeet.

Sam Stephens, 27, of Birch Road, New Ollerton, and Mahfooz Ahmed, 45, of Larwood Grove, Nottingham, admitted waste offences when they appeared at appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Mansfield District Council prosecuted the two men following an investigation after a large deposit of fly-tipped waste was found on Newark Close, Mansfield, on January 10 2017.

Documents were found within the waste which belonged to Mahfooz Ahmed and enquiries revealed that he had transferred his waste to Sam Stephens without checking if he had a waste carriers’ licence. Stephens said he then passed the waste on, again, without making the necessary checks.

Both Ahmed and Stephens pleaded guilty to one offence of failing to take reasonable measures on the transfer of waste, an offence under section 34 Environmental Protection Act 1990.

The magistrates considered that they were equally to blame and imposed on each a fine of £350, compensation for clear up costs of £19.63, costs awarded to MDC of £379.10 plus victim surcharge of £35 - making the total fine and costs imposed on each £783.73.

Councillor Bill Drewett, Portfolio Holder for Safer Communities at Mansfield District Council, said: “We take fly-tipping very seriously and will always look to prosecute wherever we can. It is important that people realise it is their responsibility to check that whoever is disposing of their waste has a waste carriers’ licence. If they do not make the relevant checks and that waste is later found dumped, it is the original owner of the waste who could be prosecuted.”