Meeting told no viable option found for Warsop health centre

No viable option has yet been found to accommodate a small health and fitness centre in Warsop following the announced closure of the Meden Leisure Centre, a meeting was told.

Councillors quizzed portfolio holder for the environment, Councillor Andrew Tristram, at a delegated decision, which took place at Mansfield’s Civic Centre last week.

In a report, Mansfield District Leisure Trust, the council’s contractor said all opportunities to identify an appropriate building for health and fitness provision in Warsop had been exhausted and no alternative option could be brought forward.

The council would not rule out the possibility of suitable accommodation being identified in the future, if an alternative option that is based on good evidence by a reputable company presenting the case to build a new centre.