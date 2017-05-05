Mayor’s parade will ‘bring people together’

A colourful parade will march through the streets of Mansfield next year, the mayor has announced.

Mansfield mayor Kate Allsop said she has been inspired to start a community parade after leading a procession through Mansfield in Pennsylvania last September, on a trip organised by Sister Cities Association.

Mrs Allsop, who will also lead the parade through Mansfield’s town centre, said: “Everybody came out to watch, it was just fantastic.

“There were Girl Guides, Brownies, farmers with their tractors which had been beautifully cleaned.

“There was just so much community pride which was brilliant to see and I want to do that here and bring everyone together.”

The event will be organised by Mansfield Rotary Club, Sister Cities Association and Mansfield District Council.

The exciting event will take place in June 2018 and Mrs Allsop is calling for as many people as possible to take part.

Community groups such a Guides, Scouts and sports clubs as well as heritage groups will be invited to take part in the procession - walking along the route while waving flags and banners.

Businesses will also be able to participate for a £20 fee.

Sweets and freebies will be handed out and marching bands will play for the crowds.

Mrs Allsop said there will be no parade floats due to cost - but spectators can look forward to tractors, vintage car, specialist motorbikes and emergency service vehicles.

It is hoped charities will be able to collect money along the route.

Planning is in the early stages but Nottinghamshire County Council Highways will be contacted about the closure of roads and licensing for street collections.

It is thought the parade will start at the Civic Centre or from the Chesterfield Road Cricket Pitch.

It will end in the same place and will last for around an hour.

And the fun won’t stop there - a fair could be held in Chesterfield Road Park, with food and charity stalls set up to entertain the crowds.

It has also been mooted that Mansfield Museum could set up a pop-up gallery or exhibition in the park.

Families will be able to bring a picnic and enjoy the summer weather while watching theatre and dance performances.

Mrs Allsop said: “We’ve already had a lot of interest and people coming forward saying they would like to take part.

“The aim is to bring the community together and just enjoy each others company.”

Businesses or organisations who would like to take part should contact Sister Cities Association, which forges links with other Mansfield’s around the world, on 01623 469469.