Mansfield youngsters get ‘buzzy’ for Father’s Day

Youngsters at a Mansfield shopping centre got “buzzy” to mark Father’s Day.

Four Seasons shopping centre’s Buzzy B children’s club invited youngsters to design and decorate a ceramic mug as a father’s day gift on Sunday.

Benjamin Vasey decorating a fathers day mug watched by his mother Julie.

Rebekah O’Neill, centre manager, said: “We know how difficult it can sometimes be to find free family entertainment, and our Buzzy B Club events are something about which we are really proud.

“Over the last nine years, we have seen thousands of young boys and girls joining Buzz for our fun activities and we’re sure this year’s special Father’s Day club will be as popular as ever.”

