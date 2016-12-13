Mansfield Woodhouse man killed in car crash

A man who died following a serious crash on the A617 has been named as Stephen Marshall, 58, from Mansfield Woodhouse.

A van and a lorry collided on the A617 near Hockerton just after 8am on Monday 12 December.

Officers would like to thank members of the public who assisted at the scene directly after the collision and request that Stephen’s family are allowed privacy at this extraordinarily difficult time.

An investigation continues and officers are appealing to anyone who may have seen what happened to contact 101 quoting incident 121 of 12 December 2016.