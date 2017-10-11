Mansfield wins silver again in Bloom competition

Mansfield has been awarded a silver gilt for the second year running in the East Midlands In Bloom competition.

The district council’s entry was only two points off a gold and just lost out to Northampton, who topped the city category that Mansfield won in 2016.

The judges were taken on a tour of Mansfield in July, looking at parks, allotments, community gardens and local nature reserves, as well as the town centre. They spoke with residents and volunteers.

Coun Andrew Tristram, of the council, said: “I would like to thank all the volunteers who did so much to make the district the green and pleasant place that it is. Next year, we will be trying our best to get that gold standard.”