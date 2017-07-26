Mansfield warden honoured for life-saving efforts

A neighbourhood warden who tried valiantly to save the life of a young woman in Mansfield has been honoured for her actions.

Kath Spowage attempted resuscitation on the woman for about 40 minutes, continuing after the ambulance arrived and medics had used a defibrillator on her.

Kath, who has worked for Mansfield District Council as a neighbourhood warden for 18 months, has now been awarded a commendation by Kate Allsop, Mansfield mayor – commendations go to people or organisations in the district “who go the extra mile”.

Mrs Allsop said: “Kath has got this award because what she did was over and above her normal job.

“She performed CPR on a young woman for 40 minutes. Now when I did first aid training, I did it for 10 minutes - in reality probably more like five - and I was exhausted, so to carry on for 40 minutes is a real achievement.”

The incident happened back in January.

Kath said: “We got a call to say a lady had collapsed on the service road at the back of Stockwell Gate. She was unconscious so I started CPR while the ambulance was called.

“You don’t have time to think in situations like this - you just try to do what you’ve been taught.”

Sadly, the woman was pronounced dead at King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton.

Kath said: “I am only sorry that in this case there was not a happy ending but at least we tried our best.”

The mayor’s commendations are awarded at each full council meeting and are chosen from nominations sent to the mayor.

Councillors and members of the public can nominate a person to receive a commendation by emailing mayorkateallsop@mansfield.gov.uk, giving their reasons why a group or individual should be commended. Successful nominees will be invited to attend a council meeting to receive their certificate.