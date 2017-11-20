Mansfield Tory MP calls for his own party to end austerity

Mansfield MP Ben Bradley has called on the chancellor to end austerity and provide more investment for towns like Mansfield.

He made the comment in a meeting with the Chancellor, Philip Hammond ahead of the Autumn Budget which is set to be revealed this week.

Conservative MP Mr Bradley said that the time was now right for the government to ease the policy of austerity and move towards more investment into Mansfield, and other areas like it.

"Austerity was the right choice for the country when the government implemented it, but the time is now right to start easing off and begin investing in areas and services".

Mr Bradley, who is himself only 27, recently formed a group of 19 young MP’s with the aim of re-connecting younger voters with politics. He said a more positive message of investment into houses and local services will help to re-engage younger voters with the political process.

"Politically speaking", Mr Bradley said, "You don’t get excited by austerity. You get excited by better public services, better infrastructure, better schools, better public transport. And that’s something I’m keen to stress to the government, and something I think will not only benefit Mansfield, but help to re-vitalise politics by re-engaging younger voters. We just need to make sure we’re getting that message across."

The Chancellor, Philip Hammond, will unveil the next Budget on Wednesday November 22.