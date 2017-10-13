Mansfield speeding crackdown nets 11 drivers

Eleven motorists were caught speeding in a police crackdown on a Mansfield road following complaints from residents.

Members of the Mansfield neighbourhood policing team conducted the enforcement and traffic checks in Chatsworth Drive, Berry Hill.

Posting on the team’s Facebook page, a police spokesman said: “Officers reported 11 motorists for speeding and another for no seatbelt.

“Excess speed and not wearing a seatbelt along with using mobile phones while driving and driving under the influence of alcohol are known as the Fatal Four.

“They are the most common factors in fatal road collisions in the county.

“Just a few extra miles per hourH can make all the difference to your reaction and braking distance. Please slow down.

“We will be revisiting this area in the coming months to re-enforce this message.”