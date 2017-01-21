Mansfield slaughterhouse is to close

A Mansfield slaughterhouse which was recently at the centre of protests by vegan demonstrators is to close.

The Dunbai plant at Baulker Lane Clipstone released the following statement:

“It is with regret that Dunbia can confirm the closure of our Mansfield site.

“The company invested substantially in this site but unfortunately due to the volatility of the pig industry, this has been unavoidable.

“Dunbia’s other facilities are unaffected by this announcement and the company remains focussed on growing and developing our beef and lamb business across the UK and Ireland.”

Members of Nottinghamshire Animal Save, Manchester Pig Save and others from around Derbyshire and South Yorkshire joined to protest outside the abattoir in November against the slaughter of animals on site.

http://www.chad.co.uk/news/notts-abattoir-ceases-slaughter-during-vegan-protest-1-8211220

More when we have it.