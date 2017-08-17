Mansfield shopping centre begins search for new apprentice

Move over Lord Sugar - Four Seasons Shopping Centre is offering an opportunity for one budding marketer from the region to join its team, with the creation of a brand-new apprentice role at the centre.

The Mansfield shopping centre, which is working in partnership with Vision West Nottinghamshire College, has launched its search for an Apprentice Community Marketing

Executive.

The role is an opportunity to lead on the day-to- day management of ‘The Hive’ – Four Seasons’ new dedicated space for local community groups to use.

Four Seasons Shopping Centre Manager Rebekah O’Neill said: “The Hive initiative has been created as an opportunity for the centre to offer something back to the local community. It provides free space to groups, charities and enterprises to promote their schemes as well as engage with the general-public.

"Our commitment to The Hive is to provide ongoing support and the new apprentice will be responsible for this.”

The selected candidate work with local charities, schools, activity groups and libraries, and oversee the activity calendar for The Hive.

They will also work closely with the centre retailers, marketing and management teams to help deliver effective marketing campaigns to strengthen sales and footfall at the centre.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for someone who is enthusiastic and committed to learning new skills and gaining knowledge within the retail marketing field. It will also go towards part of the apprentice’s BTEC Level 3 qualification,” said Rebekah.

“It will offer invaluable experience in dealing with numerous community groups on a commercial level, and can be a great launchpad for a successful career in marketing. We’re hoping to see a huge response and are excited to see what potential talent this position attracts.”

For more information on what the position of Apprentice Community Marketing Executive entails and the requirements of how to apply go to

http://www.visionapprentices.co.uk/vacancies/Vacancy.aspx?ref=VAC0012345678910.

The closing date for all applications is Thursday August 31.