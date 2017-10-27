Mansfield shop comes to rescue of Bear Grylls’s TV show ‘The Island’

The expertise of a Mansfield shop will be helping a contestant in the next instalment of Bear Grylls’s hit reality-TV show, ‘The Island’.

For outdoor clothing specialists, W.Slack and Sons, have supplied a rare pair of military-grade boots specifically designed for wearing in jungles.

The show is all about survival on a deserted island, but one of its particpants couldn’t find the type of boots he needed anywhere in the UK or Europe -- until he turned to the Rosemary Street store.

Proprietor John Slack said: “He wanted boots that are designed to drain moisture because trench foot can strike in jungle environments. We were able to source them from a shoemaker in Germany and get them sent to us.”