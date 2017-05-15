Mansfield’s Vision Studio School slammed by education watchdog

An interim principal has been brought into a Mansfield school that specialises in vocational learning following a damning inspection by Ofsted.

Vision Studio School, in Chesterfield Road South, was graded inadequate in all areas apart from it’s post-16 provision, which required improvement.

Principal Chris Hatherall has now stepped aside and been replaced by Jean Pickerill. Vision, which opened in September 2014 and is sponsored by West Nottinghamshire College, aims to “bridge the gap between education and employment” for pupils ages 14 to 19 by giving them regular work experience and specialist lessons, alongside their GCSEs.

But it has now been placed in special measures after significant concerns were raised over leadership and the safeguarding of children.

The report states:

- The school has been led by three different principals in three years. Changes to leadership have meant that the school has not been clear about its direction or able to improve at the rate that is necessary.

- The school’s policy makes reference to the latest legislation but does not reflect changes to the legislation closely enough. It does not set out clearly how the school will manage allegations of peer-on-peer abuse or sexting. It does not provide clear guidance for staff or parents.

- The school’s system for monitoring cases of concern lacks clarity. Leaders have implemented a ‘traffic light’ system to highlight and monitor pupils who are particularly vulnerable. The system is not well implemented. Pupils who are at serious risk of harm, for example, are rated ‘amber’ or ‘green’.

The quality of teaching and learning was also deemed inadequate, with around one in ten youngsters leaving the school with GCSE A*-C in English and maths last year.

Jean Pickerill is a highly-experienced educationalist with a strong track record in school improvement.

She has considerable expertise in the leadership of teaching and learning, and has been successful in supporting colleagues including headteachers to bring about rapid and sustainable improvement in their own school.

Mrs Pickerill has spent almost 40 years in the teaching profession and was most recently headteacher of a high-performing secondary school in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

She has also worked as associate headteacher of a pupil referral unit and executive headteacher at a large, mixed comprehensive school.

Speaking about the inspection results, Mrs Pickerill, pictured, said: “This is a hugely disappointing outcome which, in some respects, does not reflect the enormous impact the school has had on the lives and life chances of our students.

“However, we accept the findings, and we have taken rapid and decisive action to address the areas for improvement, in particular around safeguarding and the quality of teaching and learning.

“Supported by the local authority and our sponsor, we have implemented a new safeguarding procedure and revised our policies, and staff will be given additional training as a matter of urgency. I am absolutely confident that our current arrangements are robust and that students are safe.

“We have also drafted in additional support to build on the measures already in place to improve teaching and learning, which are already starting to make a positive difference.

“Inspectors recognised the school also has its strengths, such as the programme of work-based learning and work placements, which is successfully preparing students for employment. This is the very ethos of the school and gives us a strong platform to build upon.

“I have absolute confidence in the school’s capacity to improve, while continuing to provide an educational experience for young people that, in some cases, is truly life-changing.”