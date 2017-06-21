Mansfield’s new MP has vowed to be open and accessible

Newly elected Mansfield MP Ben Bradley has pledged that he will prioritise communication with local people, following his first weeks in the role.

Ben, 27, was victorious in the General Election on June 8, becoming Mansfield’s first ever Conservative MP taking the seat from Labour’s Sir Alan Meale who had held the position since 1987.

He holds a slim majority of just more than 1,000 and he says that communication is vital if he is to make a good impression and retain the seat in the future.

Mr Bradley has historically been active online and on social media as a local Councillor, and says he will continue to be open with residents in Mansfield.

He said: “I think that for an awfully long time people have just gotten used to never hearing from or seeing their MP, and that’s not right.

“Your Member of Parliament should be accessible, and should be open about what he’s up to so you can hold him to account.

“That’s what I aim to be, and I’ll use all the tools available to do that. I will always be active and visible on my Facebook page so residents can keep up to date, and I’ll send out a regular email newsletter to anyone who wants it.

“People can sign up for that on my website and I’ll get started with those in a few weeks.”

The new MP also wants to make himself available to the whole district, not just in the town centre.

He said: “Clearly the most obvious place for an office is in the town centre, and I’m looking at a property on Church Street. I hope to be in there in a couple of weeks and then I can advertise phone numbers and opening hours.

“We’ll have regular times when residents can just drop in, as well as appointments and surgeries, and I’ll also look to do the same at the Town Hall in Warsop.

“That said, I recognise that areas like Rainworth, Clipstone, Pleasley and many others might often feel forgotten about so I will have a ‘roaming’ surgery too that moves around other areas.”

A number of residents have responded positively about Mr Bradley’s communication in his first weeks in the job.

On his Facebook page comments include Paul Haywood who said: “It’s a breath of fresh air.”

And Sharon Meadows said: “I’m impressed already.”