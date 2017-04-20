Mansfield's Marks & Spencer store could be under threat of closure

The Marks & Spencer store in Mansfield's town centre could be under threat of closure after the retail giant announced it will shut six shops across the country.

Marks & Spencer has unveiled plans to open 36 new UK stores over the next six months but close six shops.

The company has announced it is planning to close its Worksop Simply Food store in The Priory Shopping Centre – to move to a site in Retford.

The announcement is part of wider proposals to close six stores across the UK. If the proposal goes ahead, the store would close later this year.

M&S plans to open a larger food store in Retford next year.

But the Mansfield store, on West Gate, could still be under threat as in November, chief executive Steve Rowe announced the company would shut 30 UK stores and convert a further 45 shops into Simply Food-only stores in a move to refocus the business.

He said the high steet chain has been challenged by changing shopping habits.

"Picking up food for now or tonight, rather than doing one big shop or browsing and shopping online and collecting in-store, are great examples of this," said Mr Rowe.

"And we are committed to adapting our business so that we stay in tune with our customers."