Mansfield’s Clean-Up Day awards are handed out

The task of cleaning up Mansfield has earned awards and certificates for several schools, busineses, voluntary groups and individuals in the town.

Dozens took part in the fifth International Clean-Up Mansfield Day in June, both here and in towns named Mansfield in other parts of the worlds, such as the Amreican states of Texas, Pennsylvania, Minnesota and Massachusetts, and also Victoria in Australia.

Children from Asquith Primary and Nursery School, which won the Outstanding School Award.

And an awards ceremony was held at the Palace Theatre to honour those considered to have contributed most to what was hailed as the biggest and best renewal of the annual event.

The deputy mayor of Mansfield, Coun Mick Barton, said: “It was brilliant to see local businesses, schools and community groups, as well as council staff, all involved this year.

“It was also fantastic to see so many young children and people with learning and physical disabilities getting involved. This year’s event surpassed all previous years, and I would like to say a big thankyou to everyone. I look forward to working with everyone again next year.”

Coun Barton handed out the awards, alongside Coun Andrew Tristram, who is portfolio holder for the environment and wellbeing at Mansfield District Council. Coun Tristram said: “These awards are to celebrate and recognise all the hard work involved in the event. It’s great to see a diverse range of community groups involved.

“I’d like to thank everyone who gave up their time to take part. Next year’s event will be on Friday, June 8. Let’s make it our biggest yet!”

The winners of the seven main awards were:

Outstanding Achievement Award: Oak Tree Conservation Group.

Outstanding School Award: Asquith Primary and Nursery School.

School Innovation Award: St Edmund’s Primary School, Mansfield Woodhouse.

Community Award: Sherwood Court Gardening Club.

Friends’ Group Award: Friends of Forest Road Park.

Business Innovation Award: The Foxglove pub, KFC and Costa Coffee in Forest Town.

Town Centre Business Award: Swinton Insurance, Leeming Street.