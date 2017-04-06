Mansfield pub-goers tipped off cops about drink driver

A boozed-up Mansfield man was found asleep at the wheel of his car after pub-goers tipped off police, a court heard.

Kenny Colbert’s erratic driving was spotted by regulars at the Ling Forest Tavern, on Eakring Road, and a witness followed him to the KFC, in Forest Town, and watched until police arrived.

Tom Oates, mitigating, said he drank six pints after playing football, but a ban would not lead to the loss of his job on a production line.

A test showed he had 107 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

“He wasn’t intending to drink alcohol but one pint let to another and another and he made a very poor decision,” said Mr Oates.

Colbert, 24, of Nursery Street, admitted drink driving when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield on Thursday.

He was given a 12 month community order, with 80 hours of unpaid work, and was banned for 25 months.

He must also pay costs of £85 and an £85 victim surcharge.