Mansfield police target motorists in theft prevention drive

Police in Mansfield have urged people to lock their cars and hide valuables after an operation revealed more than a dozen motorists were vulnerable to thefts. Community support officers and Mansfield District Council wardens patrolled five

streets in Forest Town to check for insecurities and valuables left on display – and found 14 people had left their cars unlocked and/or with valuables on show.

A force spokesman, posting on the Forest Town neighbourhood policing team’s Facebook page, said: “Help us help you by not leaving items on display or vehicles unlocked.

“Take time each evening to check your vehicle is locked and items have been removed.

“If we can see it, they can see it.”