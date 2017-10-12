Mansfield pensioner’s drink drive arrest after leaving-do

A Mansfield pensioner got carried away at a pal’s leaving-do and downed more beer than usual before driving, a court heard.

Philip Varley’s Renault van was spotted running a red light by police, on Mansfield Road, in Sutton, at 8pm, on September 25.

A test revealed he had 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Varley, 69, of Devon Drive, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Abbey Edwards, mitigating, said: “He got carried away seeing old friends and socialising and had four and a half pints.

“He tells me he never drinks more than one or two drinks and feels very ashamed for being here.”

She said the inevitable ban would cause problems for him and his wife, as they both suffer from a variety of health conditions, and make regular weekly visits to the hospital.

Varley was banned for 17 months, but he was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course which will reduce the length of the disqualification by 129 days, if completed before September 2018.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £30 government tax.