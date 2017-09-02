Mansfield paedophile found guilty of raping a child

A man has been found guilty of two counts of raping a child under 13.

Carl Goddard, 34, committed the offences in Mansfield between 2006 and 2008, when the girl was aged between five and seven.

The court heard Goddard, formerly of Walnut Tree Crescent, Forest Town, Mansfield had threatened to kill his victim if she ever spoke out about the attacks. However, she finally felt able to come forward after hearing he was already in prison.

Goddard denied the offences but was found guilty after a four-day trial at Nottingham Crown Court.

The case was adjourned until Friday September 29 for sentencing.

Goddard i currently serving a 13-and-a-half-year sentence in HMP Nottingham after being convicted in November 2015 of separate offences relating to sexual activity with a child.

Speaking after his conviction today, Detective Constable Lisa Avvio, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “Goddard’s actions have had a profound impact on his victim, who was extremely vulnerable at the time of the attacks only recently felt able to speak about her horrific ordeals.

“He is currently serving time for similar offences and this conviction means he is likely to remain behind bars for even longer.”