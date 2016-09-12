Mansfield nightclub thug nearly blinded man with one punch

The father of a man who was punched so hard in a Mansfield nightclub that he suffered a detached retina has appealed to the public to help catch the thug responsible.

The violent assault happened in the Level 21 club on Clumber Street last month, formerly Illusions, and an initial appeal by police has failed to identify the person responsible despite CCTV images of him being released.

The 23-year-old victim suffered a detached retina after being hit with a single punch and had to undergo surgery.

The father of the man, who does not want to be named, said: “We have no idea why it happened.

“CCTV shows him standing on the dance floor and a young man came up and stood next to him. Without reason he just punched him.

“There was no argument or pushing and shoving.”

The victim, who is from Mansfield, was left dazed by the attack on August 19 and later went to A&E where he was scanned for damage before being stitched up.

He was later discharged but collapsed at home and was rushed back to hospital by ambulance.

It was eventually found that his retina had become detached and he underwent an emergency operation.

However, the victim’s father is not convinced he was hit with just a bare fist.

“All the consultants say it was not just caused by a fist, I think it could have been a knuckle duster or he was wearing rings because he had four cuts around his eye,” he added.

“He could have gone blind, he is still in a lot of pain - he’s not been out since it happened and it could be months before he can get back to work.”

Meanwhile, Inspector Nick Butler, district commander for Mansfield, confirmed nobody had been arrested yet.

He said: “The incident was unprovoked and the nightclub is a popular place which everyone should be able to enjoy safely.

“When people have a drink they often do not realise the serious effects one punch can have.”

Anyone with details is being asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 674 of August 19.

A female who helped the victim after he was initially punched was also later seen leaving the club with the perpetrator.