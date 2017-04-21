Mansfield Nando's cleared of smoke after blaze breaks out

Smoke had to be cleared from inside the Nando's restaurant in Mansfield after a fire at a retail park in the town.

Firefighters from Mansfield and Ashfield were called to the Nando's and Odeon cinema site at Mansfield Leisure Park, off Park Lane, at about 2.45am this morning after receiving reports of a blaze.

Upon arrival, they found a fire in a bin compound had spread to a nearby electrical substation.

Firefighters tackled the blaze after Western Power Distribution isolated the electrics.

A Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Smoke was cleared from inside the Nando's building.

"The building was not damaged by fire internally or externally."

It is not known what caused the blaze.

Around the same time as the fire broke out, Western Power Distribution tweeted about a power cut in the NG18 area of Mansfield.

The company said most supplies had been restored by 5am and was working to provide power for remaining properties by 9am.

