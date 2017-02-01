Mansfield named as Britain in Bloom finalist

Mansfield has firmly rooted a place in the Britain in Bloom awards after bagging a spot in the finals.

The town centre is a 'first-time national finalist' as one of six areas in the East Midlands to go through to the 2017 Royal Horticultural Society competition.

Judges explore Mansfield at East Midlands in Bloom 2015

Mansfield BID will represent the region alongside entries form Belper, Littleover, Market Bosworth, Oadby & Wigston, and Uppingham.

The areas were chosen for their commitment to environmental responsibility, their high levels of community participation and outstanding gardening achievements.

Read more:

Mansfield scoops silver gilt award in the RHS Britain in Bloom

Mansfield has won a Silver Gilt award form the RHS before, but this is the first time the BID area, which covers the town centre, is competing, and goes up against only four other BIDs in the country.

Work will begin from now to prepare Mansfield for the competition in August.

The six groups will grow thousands of plants across the region to transform grey and underused areas to be crown one of the cleanest, greenest and most beautiful places in the UK.

In August the finalists will lead RHS Britain in Bloom judges on a tour of their areas as they bid to win a top award. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Llandudno, North Wales on October 27.

Chairman of East Midlands in Bloom Jeff Bates, said: “Market Bosworth and Oadby & Wigston are experienced entrants from Leicestershire. Littleover, an urban community in Derby, is a ‘first-time’ national finalist, as is Mansfield Business Improvement District in Nottinghamshire.

“2016 was a great year for East Midlands in Bloom, with three of our representatives achieving Gold Awards in RHS Britain in Bloom; we are looking forward to even more success this year from our entrants, who are a perfect mix of experienced and new Bloom groups."

A number of special awards that recognise excellence in a particular area, be that protecting the local environment, getting young people involved in gardening, or overcoming adversity such as flooding or vandalism, will also be up for grabs.

Now in its 53rd year, Britain in Bloom has evolved into a UK-wide campaign that brings communities together while promoting the environmental and health and wellbeing benefits of gardening.

Andrea Van Sittart of the RHS said: “Congratulations to all the groups on reaching the UK Finals of this year’s RHS Britain in Bloom campaign. To get this far is a fantastic achievement for all the groups and the armies of volunteers who work tirelessly throughout the year to make Britain a more beautiful place to live.

“That we have such a breadth of finalists is testament to the reach and relevance of the campaign, with finalists representing an incredibly diverse range of places, from small rural villages, right through to vast urban areas in our inner cities."

“We wish the East Midlands finalists the very best of luck as they embark on a gardening year to remember.”