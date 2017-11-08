Mansfield MP calls Stags hotel plan ‘terrific’

Mansfield Town FC bosses have pledged to build their own hotel – attached to the South Stand at the club’s One Call stadium.

John Radford, Stags owner and chairman, said he is planning to submit plans for a “high quality” 108-bedroom hotel and has spoken to a global hotel brand which he hopes to work with.

The club previously submitted hotel plans for the old bus station site on Rosemary Street in the town centre, but was not selected as the preferred bid by Mansfield District Council.

The site on Rosemary Street is to be developed into a 80-bedroom hotel.

Mr Radford said: “I think the town can support two hotels. It will be my first hotel, we want it to look nice.

“I was a little disappointed to start with when the news was released about us not being the preferred bid, but then when it all comes down to Mansfield, we are all on the same side.”

His hotel will contain conference rooms, a break-out area and gym, with the reception for the hotel being above ground level.

A planning application is yet to be submitted, but, after a preliminary meeting, Mr Radford attended said it approval “should not be a problem” and he hopes to have the plans submitted by the end of the month.

It is hoped the hotel could be fully operational by 2020.

Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP, said plans for two hotels in the town centre are “terrific”.

He said: “There is a lot of tourism we don’t make the most of it. There is a untapped potential and Mansfield is moving in the right direction with that sort of money invested in the town centre.”

Mr Bradley who is working against antisocial behaviour in Mansfield, said he did not believe more football fans staying over would lead to an increase in bad behaviour.

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Karen Bradley, also became the first cabinet member to visit Mansfield Town Football Club after she was invited by Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP.

She said: “Culture and sport can make such a difference to people’s lives, the more people who get involved the more funding the area receives.”

Ms Bradley met Stags bosses while on a visit to the One Call Stadium and discussed the benefits that sport can have on young people.

She said: “It is really clear this is a community club.”