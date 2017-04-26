Mansfield man told court: cannabis helps me sleep

A Mansfield man who was caught with cannabis during a disturbance in the town centre told a court it helps him sleep.

Officers smelled cannabis on Nathan Morris when they were called to an incident on Westfield Lane, at 7pm, on April 8, and he showed them he was carrying a small amount for his own personal use.

Morris, 28, of Rosemary Street, admitted possessing the Class B drug when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

Zahra Hussain, mitigating, said: “He simply says ‘It was for my own personal use. It relaxes me and helps me to sleep.’ Over the years he has minimised his use.”

Morris was fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.