Mansfield man’s shock as town earthquake post goes viral

A proud Mansfield man has spoken of his shock after a spoof story about a Mansfield earthquake and its after-effects went viral.

The post – which affectionately mocks Mansfield’s downtrodden image – has attracted more than 1,200 likes and 2,500 shares since going live four days ago.

The breaking news-style post talks of how an earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale had hit Mansfield town centre – causing £30 of damage and disturbing “Three areas of historic burnt out cars were disturbed”.

And poster Scott McFarland, aged 33, says it shows how people of Mansfield can laugh at themselves.

The healthcare assistant, who lives on Mansfield’s Oak Tree Lane estate said: “It was a laugh. As a Mansfield born-and-bred lad I can have a laugh at my own town and so can the people of Mansfield.

“I love Mansfield, I’ve loved my whole life here and I am proud to be from here.”

And he admits he was shocked – and “slightly annoyed” when the post went viral,

“When the post went viral I was slightly bewildered at first and annoyed slightly at my phone constantly buzzing every few seconds at the notifications of somebody sharing it or liking the post. I think it went viral because the people of Mansfield have a sense of humour and can laugh at themselves and their own town.”