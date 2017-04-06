Mansfield man ripped cooler off homeless hostel wall

A Mansfield man ripped a water cooler from the wall of a homeless shelter and threatened to hurl it through a window when he believed his medication had been stolen, a court heard.

Sean Reid claimed someone had been in his room at the hostel on Sherwood Street, on March 19, and began turning over tables and chairs in the reception area.

“He lost his temper and caused the damage,” said Abbey Edwards, mitigating. “He is remorseful and he has apologised.”

She said the ex-taxi driver had lost his licence, but hoped to return to work when the disqualification ended. He was now living with his father.

Reid, 37, now of Westfield Drive, admitted criminal damage when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield on Thursday.

The court heard he received a 12 month conditional discharge last October, for a theft from Asda, in April 2016.

He was ordered to pay £200 compensation to the hostel and £40 to Asda.