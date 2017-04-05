Mansfield man guilty of Samurai sword ABH

A Mansfield man has been sentenced after committing actual bodily harm against a woman while brandishing a Samurai sword.

Ashley Sparks, 33, of Vale Road, Mansfield was handed a suspended 12 month sentence at Nottingham Crown Court today (April 5), after pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm.

He previously appeared in Mansfield Magistrates' Court on March 15 and admitted assaulting a woman on March 3 in Union Street, Mansfield. He also admitted possession of a bladed article in public, namely a samurai sword.

Sparks walks free today under the condition that he doesn't commit a similar offence within two years. He was also ordered to undertake 'better relationships' training.

Nottingham Crown Court said a bladed article was used in the attack.