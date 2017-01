A Mansfield man accused of unlawfully imprisoning a woman has been sent to Nottingham Crown Court.

Paul White, 49, of Sherwood Street, made no plea to charges of false imprisonment and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, between September 1, 2015, and May 31, 2016, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistartes Court on Wednesday.

He was given conditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on February 15.