A Mansfield man has been sent to Nottingham Crown Court on drug dealing charges.

Corey Strouther, 22, of Tuckers Lane, admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine on November 19, 2016, and supplying cocaine between November 11, 2016, and November 20, 2016.

He also denied supplying cannabis and possession of criminal property when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Wednesday.

He was bailed to Nottingham Crown Court on May 31 for trial.