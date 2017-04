A Mansfield man faces child sex charges at Nottingham Crown Court.

Jamie Shelton, 21, of Rosemary Street, made no plea when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Wednesday.

He was charged with arranging and inviting the commission of a child sex offence, between April 4 and 6.

He was bailed to Nottingham Crown Court, on May 24, for a preliminary hearing, on condition he has no unsupervised contact with anyone under 18 and signs with the police twice a week.