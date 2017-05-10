Mansfield Independent Forum join forces with Tories to control County Hall

The Conservative Party and Mansfield Independent Forum have entered into a coalition to form the majority group at Nottinghamshire County Council.

The Conservatives won 31 of the 66 seats on the council at last week’s election, making them the largest group. The Mansfield Independent Forum won four seats.

Andy Sissons and Steve Garner (L to R)

Official notification of the formation of the new majority group, the Conservative and Mansfield Independent Forum Group, has been submitted to the authority’s chief executive officer.

The new arrangement gives the coalition an overall majority on the council.

Following the changes, the composition of the County Council is:

- Conservative & Mansfield Independent Forum - 35 seats

- Labour - 23 seats

- Ashfield Independents – 6 seats

- Liberal Democrat - 1 seat

- Independent - 1 seat

Councillor Kay Cutts, leader of the new Conservative and Mansfield Independent Group, said: “We believe the best interests of the county council and the residents of Nottinghamshire will be served by forming a majority group to provide the strong and stable leadership our county needs.

“We very much look forward to working in partnership with the Mansfield Independent Forum and alongside colleagues from all political groups for the good of Nottinghamshire.

“It is a tremendous honour to be Leader of Nottinghamshire County Council again and I am very excited about the challenge that lies ahead, especially at such an historic time for our county and country.”

Councillor Steve Garner, lead member for the Mansfield Independent Forum said: “Whilst Mansfield Independent Forum members remain completely committed to the principles of independence and will be free from a party whip, the formation of a majority group is vital for the council to operate in an effective and efficient way, which is in the best interests of the communities we represent and the county as a whole.

“We see our role as bringing new ideas and acting as a critical friend to the wider group, which is especially important at a time when the council is operating with limited funds and needs to maximise its resources.”

The first meeting of the new authority - the Annual Meeting - will take place on May 25. The election of a county council chairman, committee chairs and the membership of committees will be set at the meeting.