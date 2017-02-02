Mansfield has best pubs and clubs in county, bar none!

Mansfield has the best pubs and clubs in the county, bar none! That’s according to a prestigious competition.

The town has achieved the highest number of accredited licensed premises of any district in the Nottinghamshire Best Bar None Awards.

In total, there are 16, of which 70% have been awarded a distinction. And the top three have now gone through to the countywide final, to be held on Tuesday, February 28. They are After Dark, of Leeming Street, andwhynot, of Leeming Street, and the Stag And Pheasant, of Clumber Street.

The competition, which is in its second year, is supported by the police and local councils and aims to encourage responsible operators. The bars and clubs were assessed by a panel of judges who looked at steps taken to ensure customers had a safe night, as well as an enjoyable time.

Mansfield’s successful venues were presented with certificates by Executive Mayor, Coun Kate Allsop, who said: “Mansfield is a great, and safe, place for a night out, and these awards prove it. Well done to all on making the grade.”

The eight other venues to be given a distinction are: Industria, Rush Bar, the Late Lounge, the Cheeky Monkey, the Widow Frost, the Black Bull (Mansfield Woodhouse), the Bold Forester and the Green Dragon.