Mansfield gran who beat cancer died in road collision, inquest is told

A Mansfield gran beat breast cancer only to die three years later as she crossed St Peter’s Way on the way home from a night out.

Sue Bingley, 51, (pictured) stepped out of the pedestrian refuge in the middle of the dual carriageway, colliding with a moped. Its rider suffered a severe neck injury and remembers nothing of the crash on April 21.

At the end of Sue’s inquest at Nottingham Council House, her family paid tribute to the mum-of-four and gran to 15 children.

Daughter Charlene Norman, 31, said: “We will never forget the beautiful, amazing person she was.

“The pain of losing our mum will never go away. Hopefully in time it will become easier. We know she will forever be watching over us just like she did when we were growing up.”

Sister June Wilson said Sue defeated cancer in 2014 and added: “I took her away to Benidorm when she survived that and now this has happened.”

After the tragedy, the family were prepared to donate Sue’s organs for transplant. This was ruled out because she was still having hormone treatment for the cancer.

The inquest was told that her youngest grandchildren had been born only a few days before she died after stepping out of a pedestrian refuge on the St Peter’s Way dual carriageway, Mansfield, near the Bath Lane junction.

She had been in a pub with son Sean Norman and was a few yards behind him as they walked home with takeaway meals shortly before midnight. She may have had between three to six halves of lager or cider.

He said she was “speed walking” shortly before the collision with the moped. He did not see this vehicle but told the hearing: “I heard a car coming past me. Everything went silent, a deafening silence.”

Car driver Edward Lewis said the lights changed to green for traffic. “A moped came past me on the right hand lane.

“I saw a pedestrian waited and seemed to hesitate and seemed to make a dash. That was when the collision occurred.”

Coroner Mairin Casey asked if he believed the moped rider could have avoided the collision and Mr Lewis replied: “I don’t think so.

“I thought the person was going to stay where she was. I don’t know but other drivers may have felt the same.”

Car driver Katarina Kovacove was asked if the moped rider had jumped a red light. She responded: “No, certainly not.”

The hearing was told that Sue might have been led astray by pedestrian lights farther round the junction. These have been adjusted.

Council official Chris Ashton said: “I can see the potential for confusion but I am not aware of previously any issue with the crossing. I don’t believe there is a problem. I will look around the county to see if there are further issues.”

PC Dave Abbott said all calculations pointed to the moped being within the 30mph limit. The best indication was that it was doing between 19 and 24mph.

Moped owner Stuart Glass said he could not recall why he went out that night. He just remembered waking up in hospital. Tests showed that he had not been drinking.

He added: “I was in a neck brace for four-and-a-half months. I have finished with motorcycles completely. I have started a new job within walking distance.”

The coroner said there had been no criticism of Mr Glass’s driving and said: “We are fortunate it was one fatality not two.”

Her conclusion was that Sue, of Hickling Court, died as a result of a road traffic collision. Family tributes showed Sue to be a happy and well loved woman, she said.

At the end of the four-hour hearing, the coroner told the bereaved: “I hope you will find this exercise will help in some way.”