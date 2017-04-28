Mansfield Fire Station and fire museum to open doors to public

Firefighters at Mansfield Fire Station will be opening up their doors at the weekend as part of an open day – which has also been twinned with an open event at the neighbouring Mansfield Fire Museum.

Taking place on Sunday April 30, the event looks to be a fun day out for all the family and gives local residents the opportunity to meet their local crew and have a look around a modern day fire station, at the same time as being able to learn more about the history of the fire and rescue service at the museum.

There will be a range of practical fire and rescue service demonstrations during the day, as well as a number of stalls and displays.

Refreshments will also be on offer throughout the course of the event – which is free to attend.

“We’re really pleased that we have been able to open up the station doors once again for what promises to be a fantastic open day at the end of the month,” said Mansfield station manager Martin Bills.

“We’re also really pleased that the Mansfield Fire Museum will be hosting an open event on the same day – meaning that not only can people have a look round a modern fire station, they can also have a look at some historical fire and rescue service displays too.

“Having both the station and the museum open at the same time, in the same place, provides a really unique opportunity for local residents and I really hope as many people as possible come and see us.

“A lot of hard work has been put in to ensure that it is a great day for all ages, young and old. We’re really looking forward to it.”

Both the station and museum are based in the same place, on Rosemary Street, Mansfield, NG19 6AB – and the doors will be open from 11am until 4pm.

Parking is unavailable on the site, however visitors are able to park in the nearby Mansfield Civic Centre Car Park – based on Chesterfield Road South, NG19 7BH.