Mansfield experts lead programme to help firms boost their online presence

Digital experts based in Mansfield are heading a revolutionary programme aimed at increasing the internet presence of companies.

The Digital Enhancement Programme is being delivered by the specialist firm, dijitul, of The Brunts Business Centre, and funded by Nottinghamshire County Council.

Now the search is on for six companies who will each be provided with a bespoke digital strategy aimed at building their business. They will also be given a trainee responsible for carrying out the strategy.

Dave Hartshorne, co-founder of dijitul, said: “Having an online presence is a vital requirement within many businesses. But some of them don’t have the resources to implement this, or they have little knowledge of the digital world.

“This programme is the first of its kind and is a fantastic opportunity for businesses that want to grow and have the ambition to succeed.”

Any kind of business can apply, as long as they can provide the work placement and supervision for a trainee for a maximum of three days a week. Applicants will be assessed to ensure they have the potential to grow through an enhanced web presence.

The young trainees, who will be paid a bursary, will undergo a full induction and six months of training, tailored to their respective business. Their employers will be asked to contribute up to £500 over the six-month placement and to look at the possibility of creating an apprenticeship position at the end of the programme.

Dave added: “A digital strategy will help increase a company’s visible presence in the marketplace and is most successful when it is tailored to the individual business’s needs and potential.

“It also makes sense to have an additional member of staff for up to six months to carry out the digital enhancements.

“This is a really exciting project to be involved with, and we’re certainly looking forward to hearing from companies.”

To download an application form, businesses should go to www.dijitulenterprise.com or e-mail Dave Hartshorne at dave@dijitul.uk for more information.