Mansfield drug man advised magistrates: “You should have fined me.”

A Mansfield man who was caught growing cannabis in his loft told magistrates they should have fined him.

Damian Stansfield, 25, of Princes Street, admitted production and possession of the Class B drug when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Thursday.

The court heard police raided his home on April 22, following a tip-off, where they found 12 plants and a quantity of cannabis in a bag, which he said was for his own use.

He was given a 12 month community order, with 160 hours of unpaid work, and was ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Stansfield, a ground worker with no previous convictions, told the court: “I will pay it now pal. You could have got a lot more if you had fined me.”