Mansfield drink driver fled crash scene en route for Chinese takeaway

A Mansfield man was twice over the drink drive limit when he fled from the scene of a car crash en route to collect a Chinese takeaway, a court has heard.

Ryan Beachus, 29, of Wilberforce Road, admitted driving with excess alcohol and failing to stop after a road accident when he appeared before Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The court heard his Fiat Punto was found at the scene of a collision with another car on Abbot Road, Mansfield, on August 30.

A breath test revealed he had 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Sanjay Jerath, prosecuting, said: “Police established Ryan Beachus was the owner. They went to his address where he smelled of alcohol.

“He told police he had drunk a pint of lager at a pool match and then returned home where he drank three cans of beer.

“He admitted causing the collision and running off because he panicked.”

Lauren Fisher, prosecuting, said: “He had no food that day because he was working and he made the very foolish decision to drive his vehicle to a nearby Chinese takeaway.”

The court heard Beachus had two young children and was due to be married. He had no previous convictions.

Miss Fisher said he had started a gardening company 12 months ago and worked all over Nottinghamshire, with jobs booked until the end of November.

“He is going to have to look for a driver to assist him. That will have a great financial impact. He is the main breadwinner,” she said.

District Judge Tim Spruce banned Beachus for 12 months, but said completing a drink driving course would reduce the disqualification by three months.

He was fined £400 and ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a £40 victim surcharge.