A Mansfield detecitve constable has been honoured for help bring a man who subjected his ex-wife to a "frenzied attack" to justice.

DC Shippam, who is based within Public Protection, Mansfield, was appointed investigating officer for the matter.

She single-handedly gathered evidence to support a charge of attempted murder while supporting the victim to assist with the prosecution.

Despite not yet having finished her detective course, she worked diligently and tenaciously to collate vast amounts of electronic evidence.

She also obtained witness testimony to support the investigation and show it was a pre-meditated attack.

DC Shippam’s professionalism and dedication empowered the victim and realising this her estranged husband pleaded guilty to a charge of Section 18 Wounding.

He was sentenced to four-and-a-half years imprisonment.

She was among officers commended for her professionalism and dedication at the awards ceremony held on May 10 at Mansfield Town Football Club.

PCSO Darren Kenworthy and a fellow PCSO were also recognised for their bravery after they were called to reports of a man threatening people with a knife.

Officers also attended the address, on 12 September 2016, and for safety they made the decision to handcuff the man as he was being arrested.

Unfortunately this caused him to become even further enraged and a violent struggle followed. The man was extremely well built and officers were struggling to control him, even after they had managed to get him into a police vehicle.

With other officers requested but not yet on scene, PCSO Kenworthy and his colleague stepped in to assist. They helped remove the man from the vehicle and detained him safely on the ground, preventing officers from being injured.

