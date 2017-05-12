Mansfield Crime report

Crimes reported over the past Seven days in Mansfield, sent on behalf of Mansfield District Commander Nick Butler.

Only those areas with reported crimes are listed.

Berry Hill

Burglary dwelling:

At some time on Wednesday an attempt was made to enter a house on Dorchester Drive, the lock to a rear patio door was damaged in the incident.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Thursday 4th four vehicles in the area were entered with no damage to any of the vehicles. On Rutherford Avenue a small amount of cash stolen, on Stone Bank a bag containing cash, cards and a driving license was taken, in vehicles targeted on Quarry Bank and Redwood Court nothing was taken.

Overnight on Sunday a car parked on Boswell Close was entered by means unknown, nothing was stolen. On the same night a car parked on Quarry Bank was also entered by unknown means and a laptop, handbag and phone holder taken.

Overnight on Monday a van parked on Nottingham Road was entered by means unknown and a number of tools stolen from the vehicle.

Broomhill

Theft of a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Thursday 4th a white moped which was parked outside a property on Howard Road was stolen.

Church Warsop

Burglary dwelling:

An elderly resident of Hammerwater Drive was the victim of a burglary recently, the exact date is not known. Cash and a safe were stolen.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Wednesday the rear registration plate of a vehicle parked on Budby Crescent was stolen.

Cumberlands

Burglary dwelling:

On Saturday evening a house on Markham Place was broken into and property taken, including three guitars with amplifiers and items of jewellery.

Burglary other:

Overnight on Wednesday the shed of a school on Armstrong Road was broken into. The door was damaged, however nothing was taken.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

In the early hours of Tuesday morning a resident of Beck Crescent witnessed three males breaking into his van. A number of tools were taken from the vehicle and the offenders drove away in a stolen vehicle.

Overnight on Monday a van parked on Beck Crescent was entered by means unknown, a number of electrical tools were taken.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

On Tuesday morning a car was damaged on Somersall Street when school children threw a missile into the road which dinted the vehicle.

Eakring

Burglary other:

An unlocked shed on The Bruntings was entered on Wednesday morning, offenders stole an electric drill and a saw.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

On the morning of Thursday 11th a car parked on Little Barn Lane was deliberately scratched along the passenger side.

Forest Town East

Burglary dwelling:

On Friday afternoon a house on Yew Tree Avenue was broken into via a rear ground floor window and a bank card stolen.

Forest Town West

Burglary other:

Over the weekend an attempt was made to break into a shop property on Clipstone Road West, entry was not gained.

Grange Farm

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

A car on Winthorpe Street was deliberately scratched on the afternoon of Thursday 4th.

Ladybrook

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Friday fuel was stolen from a motorcycle parked on Rhodes Walk.

Lindhurst

Burglary other:

The shed of a property on Clayworth Court was broken into by forcing open the door. A Rockrider metallic blue bike was taken.

Oak Tree

Burglary dwelling:

A resident of Roston Court was targeted twice on Monday by the same offender, who entered the property and stole cash and some medication.

On Monday evening a car was stolen from outside an address on Pinxton Court. The offender broke into the house and took the car keys, which they then used to steal the vehicle.

Four males were seen leaving a property on Bramble Lane in the early hours of Monday morning. A jet washer had been stolen from the house.

At some time on Monday or Tuesday a house on Bamford Drive was broken into. Offenders forced open the front door and stole a Playstation 4 with games and console and a black Samsung mobile phone.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

In the early hours of Thursday 11th a car parked on Stainsby Drive was deliberately set on fire.

Portland

Burglary other:

Over the weekend a safe was stolen from a housing association’s offices on Nottingham Road. The safe contained cash and a number of other items.

Overnight on Monday a business premises on Bradder Way was entered through an unlocked door. An office was broken into and property taken, including a digital camera, 2 walkie-talkies, four charging units, a phone and a black mountain bike.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Thursday 4th a car parked on Lunness Court was entered by means unknown and items taken from the glove compartment.

In the early hours of Monday morning CCTV captured an unknown person entering a car parked on Alexandra Avenue, loose change was stolen. At 03:45 that morning CCTV captured a male breaking into a car on High Oakham Hill, shopping parcels were taken from the vehicle. At 05:30 that same morning a male was witnessed entering a car on King Edward Avenue, the contents of the glove compartment had been strewn around the vehicle.

On Monday afternoon a car parked in the Water Meadows car park was entered and property taken, including a wallet, an Iphone, a purse and keys.

Overnight on Monday the rear number plate was stolen from a vehicle parked on Commercial Gate.

Priory

Theft from a motor vehicle:

The registration plate was stolen on Sunday night from a vehicle parked on Booth Street.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

On Friday evening a car parked on Grove Street was damaged by three males who were trying to access the vehicle.

Ravensdale

Burglary dwelling:

On Wednesday afternoon a house on Sherwood Hall Road was entered via a ground floor window which had been left ajar. A bicycle, a Playstation 4 and a laptop were stolen.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Thursday 4th a car parked on The Park was entered by means unknown, an ID badge was stolen from the vehicle.

A vehicle parked on Shaw Street was entered on Monday night by means unknown and an amount of cash stolen.

Robin Hood

Burglary other:

On Thursday 4th an attempt was made to enter the garage of a property on Brookside Drive, entry was not gained.

Sherwood

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Friday three vehicles parked on Debdale Way were entered by means unknown. Property taken from the vehicles includes a laptop, phone, paperwork, two sat-navs, loose change, and an expensive pram.

In the early hours of Thursday 11th a car parked on Welbeck Street was broken into after offenders smashed the driver’s window. A wallet, containing cards and a driving licence, and a sat-nav were taken.

Town Centre

Theft from a motor vehicle:

In the early hours of Tuesday morning the spare wheels were taken from two delivery vans parked on Walkden Street.