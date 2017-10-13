Mansfield Council say Stags hotel bid is not their preferred one

Mansfield District Council has responded to the Chad’s exclusive story about the Stags plans for a 120 room hotel in the heart of town.

The authority released the following statement in response to media coverage about the proposed redevelopment of the old bus station site in Mansfield.

Mayor of Mansfield Kate Allsop said: “Following a formal procurement exercise, the council has chosen a preferred developer partner to redevelop the former bus station site on Rosemary Street with a hotel and associated retail units.

“Although the details of the deal with the preferred developer are still in the process of being finalised, we can confirm a bid, submitted on behalf of Mr John Radford, chairman of Mansfield Town Football Club, was not the preferred bid.

“A formal decision to confirm the terms of our agreement with our preferred developer partner is expected to be taken in the next few weeks, after which we will be in a better position to release further information.

“We are committed to continuing to work with Mr Radford and other local business people who want to help us to revitalise the district. We will continue to work with Mr Radford to help him realise his plans.”

