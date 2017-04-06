Mansfield council election candidates revealed

The candidates bidding to represent Mansfield district on Nottinghamshire County Council have been revealed ahead of next month’s election.

All county council seats will be up for election when voters go to the polls on Thursday, May 4.

The candidates in Mansfield district are as follows:

East Mansfield (two seats): Alan Bell, Labour; Colleen Harwood, Lab; Vaughan Hopewell, Mansfield Independent Forum; Tom Hunt, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition; Christopher Morris, Liberal Democrats; Martin Wright, MIF,

North Mansfield (two seats): Joyce Bosnjak, Lab; Raymond Forster, UK Independence Party; Daniel Redfern, Conservative; Karen Seymore, TUSC; Clive Trussel, Lib Dem; Parry Tsimbiridis, Lab.

South Mansfield (two seats): Steve Garner, MIF; Charles Hammersley, Lab, Darren Hunt, Lab; Dean Malpass, Lib Dem; Anita Prabhakar, Lib Dem; Paul Saxelby, Con, Philip Shields, Independent; Andy Sissons, MIF.

West Mansfield (two seats): Rebecca Buck, Lib Dem; Stephen Crosby, UKIP; Paul Henshaw, Lab; Fran Loi, UKIP; Diana Meale, Lab; Steph Stewardson, Con; Paul Tooley-Okonkwo, TUSC.

Warsop (one seat): Don Brown, Con; Allan Dallman, UKIP; Janette Smith, Lib Dem; Andy Wetton, Lab.

The County Council is currently made of 67 councillors, across 54 divisions. It is controlled by the Labour Party, who hold 34 seats, ahead of the Tories with 21. There are also eight Liberal Democray councillrs and four Independents. After the election, 66 councillors will represent 55 divisions.

Anyone wishing to vote in the local elections must be registered to do so.

The deadline is April 13 and anyone who does not sign up before this date will be unable to vote.

You can register to vote at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

See your Chad in the coming weeks for more on the candidates bidding to represent you.